Monday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 85-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored TCU, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 1.

The game has no set line.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024

4:00 PM ET

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 85, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-20.4)

TCU (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

TCU has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-Commerce, who is 4-5-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Horned Frogs' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Lions' games have gone over.

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.9 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.5 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 306th in college basketball at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Texas A&M-Commerce hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (187th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per game its opponents make, at a 33.2% rate.

Texas A&M-Commerce has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (69th in college basketball).

