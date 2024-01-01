The North Alabama Lions (6-6) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Joe Toussaint: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.4 PTS, 2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 171st 75.6 Points Scored 78.8 95th 57th 65.5 Points Allowed 73.7 247th 110th 38.2 Rebounds 37.2 160th 109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 250th 105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 155th 155th 14 Assists 12.8 230th 101st 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 178th

