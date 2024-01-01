The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

Texas is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 142nd.

The Longhorns put up 6.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.7).

When Texas puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 8-0.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas played better in home games last season, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game on the road.

The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.0).

When playing at home, Texas made 1.8 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

