The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Longhorns have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
  • Texas is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 142nd.
  • The Longhorns put up 6.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.7).
  • When Texas puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 8-0.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas played better in home games last season, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game on the road.
  • The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.0).
  • When playing at home, Texas made 1.8 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 LSU W 96-85 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 71-55 Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-37 Moody Center
1/1/2024 UT Arlington - Moody Center
1/6/2024 Texas Tech - Moody Center
1/9/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

