The No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in a College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where they will face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting at 8:45 PM ET on January 1, 2024, live on ESPN. The point total is set at 64.5 for the outing.

Texas vs. Washington game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Texas vs. Washington statistical matchup

Texas Washington 475.9 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (6th) 321.9 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (115th) 189.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.2 (100th) 286.8 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (2nd) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 23 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

Texas leaders

In 13 games for the Longhorns, Quinn Ewers has led the charge with 3,161 yards (243.2 yards per game) while recording 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 70.7% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he's generated in the passing game, Ewers has also added 21 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

As a runner, Jonathon Brooks has picked up 1,138 yards on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Brooks has 25 receptions (1.9 per game) for 286 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown in 13 games for the Longhorns.

In 13 games, Adonai Mitchell has converted 78 targets into 51 receptions, 813 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Washington leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 33 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 13 games, completing 65.7% of his throws for 4,218 yards (324.5 per game).

In the passing game, Rome Odunze has scored 13 TDs, hauling in 81 balls for 1,428 yards (109.8 per game).

Dillon Johnson has run for 1,113 yards (85.6 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Johnson has scored zero touchdowns, with 19 catches for 148 yards.

