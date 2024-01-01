The No. 2 Washington Huskies should come out on top in their game versus the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at 8:45 PM on Monday, January 1, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Texas vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (+3.5) Under (63.5) Washington 30, Texas 29

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Longhorns have covered the spread seven times in 13 games.

Texas is 6-6 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of 13 Longhorns games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 9.5 higher than the average total in Texas games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies' ATS record is 6-6-1 this season.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Washington is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Huskies' 13 games with a set total.

The average total in Washington games this year is 1.2 fewer points than the point total of 63.5 in this outing.

Longhorns vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 36.2 17.5 49 21 31.6 19.2 Washington 37.7 23.6 34 31 37.6 25.2

