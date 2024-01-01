Monday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (10-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) matching up at Moody Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-65 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.

The game has no line set.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

UT Arlington vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 79, UT Arlington 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-13.5)

Texas (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Texas' record against the spread this season is 4-8-0, and UT Arlington's is 7-3-0. A total of five out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Mavericks' games have gone over.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 73.1 points per game (229th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

The 39.5 rebounds per game UT Arlington accumulates rank 70th in the country, 6.6 more than the 32.9 its opponents grab.

UT Arlington knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (229th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

UT Arlington has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (348th in college basketball), 3.2 more than the 11.6 it forces (222nd in college basketball).

