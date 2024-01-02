Tuesday's game at Foster Pavilion has the No. 17 Baylor Bears (10-2) squaring off against the Cornell Big Red (10-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 85-72 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

The game has no line set.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 85, Cornell 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Cornell

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-12.8)

Baylor (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.3

Baylor has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Cornell, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Bears have a 7-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Big Red have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Baylor wins the rebound battle by eight boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 189th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.5 per contest.

Baylor hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) at a 44.7% rate (first in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 31.3% rate.

The Bears record 112.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball), while giving up 86.8 points per 100 possessions (108th in college basketball).

Baylor forces 12.6 turnovers per game (136th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (183rd in college basketball action).

