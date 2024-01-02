How to Watch Baylor vs. Cornell on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 52.4% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Big Red allow to opponents.
- Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 188th.
- The Bears score 88.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 76.7 the Big Red allow.
- When Baylor totals more than 76.7 points, it is 10-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored 82.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
- The Bears ceded 66.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor performed better in home games last season, draining 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|L 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 107-48
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/9/2024
|BYU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.