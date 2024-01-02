The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 52.4% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Big Red allow to opponents.

Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 188th.

The Bears score 88.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 76.7 the Big Red allow.

When Baylor totals more than 76.7 points, it is 10-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears ceded 66.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor performed better in home games last season, draining 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule