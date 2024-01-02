Baylor vs. Cornell January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (9-1) will face the Cornell Big Red (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Baylor vs. Cornell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cornell Players to Watch
- Chris Manon: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Gray: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cooper Noard: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Cornell Stat Comparison
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|8th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|84.9
|24th
|150th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|309th
|129th
|38.0
|Rebounds
|37.6
|142nd
|34th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|285th
|71st
|8.8
|3pt Made
|10.1
|22nd
|54th
|16.3
|Assists
|18.3
|17th
|197th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|14.6
|341st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.