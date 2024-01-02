The Baylor Bears (9-1) will face the Cornell Big Red (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yves Missi: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Jalen Bridges: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell Players to Watch

Chris Manon: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Gray: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cooper Noard: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Hansen: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Cornell Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 8th 88.4 Points Scored 84.9 24th 150th 69.6 Points Allowed 77.1 309th 129th 38.0 Rebounds 37.6 142nd 34th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.7 285th 71st 8.8 3pt Made 10.1 22nd 54th 16.3 Assists 18.3 17th 197th 12.0 Turnovers 14.6 341st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.