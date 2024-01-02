Bee County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Bee County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hebbronville High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Skidmore, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.