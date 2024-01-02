Brazos County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Brazos County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A&M Consolidated at College Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
