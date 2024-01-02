Brown County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Brown County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Early High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanket High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evant High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
