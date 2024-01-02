Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Collin County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Denison High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School - Frisco at Walnut Grove High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 2

5:45 PM CT on January 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2

7:15 PM CT on January 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Community High School at Wills Point High School