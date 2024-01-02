The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have won 11 games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline FanDuel Colorado State (-3.5) 156.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Rams games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

New Mexico is 9-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of five Lobos games this season have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Lobos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.

Based on its moneyline odds, New Mexico has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

