Hamilton County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hamilton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hico High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: De Leon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
