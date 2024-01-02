Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Henderson County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Athens High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brownsboro High School at Mabank High School