Lubbock County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lubbock County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Deal High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Ralls, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slaton High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lubbock Cooper High School at West Plains High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abilene High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
