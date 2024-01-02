McLennan County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
McLennan County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbard High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
