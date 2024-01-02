Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the Temple Owls (6-5) playing the North Texas Eagles (10-1) at 7:00 PM ET.

North Texas vs. Temple Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

North Texas Players to Watch

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Aleah Nelson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Rayne Tucker: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Ines Piper: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Tiarra East: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

