The Temple Owls (7-6) go up against the North Texas Eagles (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday in AAC play.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 63.4 the Owls give up.

North Texas is 10-1 when it scores more than 63.4 points.

Temple is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 75.2 points.

The Owls average 11.9 more points per game (71.8) than the Eagles allow (59.9).

Temple has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 59.9 points.

When North Texas gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 9-1.

The Owls are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (35.8%).

The Eagles make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.2 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

North Texas Schedule