The SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

SMU is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mustangs sit at 47th.

The 76.4 points per game the Mustangs record are 12.9 more points than the 49ers allow (63.5).

SMU is 9-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, SMU put up 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did in road games (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 83.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, SMU performed better at home last year, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 28.0% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Upcoming Schedule