How to Watch St. John's vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
St. John's vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Storm have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- In games St. John's shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Red Storm put up are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).
- When St. John's puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- Butler is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 233rd.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
- When Butler gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, St. John's posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (75.6).
- At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's performed better at home last season, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Butler put up 69.4 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged on the road (61.1).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).
- At home, Butler drained 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|W 84-79
|UBS Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
