Roope Hintz and Cole Caufield are two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stars vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (36 points), via amassed 11 goals and 25 assists.

Joe Pavelski has picked up 34 points (one per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Hintz's total of 33 points is via 15 goals and 18 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (11-2-2) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .905% save percentage (27th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 32 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 11 goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 20:59 per game).

Michael Matheson's 27 points this season, including six goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Caufield has 10 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 26.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (46th in the league), with 238 total saves, while conceding 27 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put together a 4-4-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.6 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 14th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.39 22nd 17th 30.5 Shots 28.8 27th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 13th 22.33% Power Play % 18.25% 22nd 2nd 85.84% Penalty Kill % 72.58% 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.