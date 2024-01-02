The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.5% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

UTSA has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 20th.

The Roadrunners score an average of 78.7 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers allow to opponents.

UTSA has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 75.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home, UTSA averages 80.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 76.3.

At home, the Roadrunners concede 74.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.0.

UTSA makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (34.2%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule