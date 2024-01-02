The UTSA Roadrunners' (6-6) AAC schedule includes Tuesday's game against the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners score an average of 63.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 54.5 the Pirates give up.

When it scores more than 54.5 points, UTSA is 6-5.

East Carolina is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Pirates put up 65.2 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 63.5 the Roadrunners allow.

When East Carolina puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 6-0.

UTSA has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.2 points.

The Pirates are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (36.3%).

The Roadrunners make 40.0% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG% Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 44.9 FG%

UTSA Schedule