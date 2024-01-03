Wednesday's game features the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) and the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) squaring off at Foster Pavilion (on January 3) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 win for Baylor.

The Bears took care of business in their last outing 85-79 against Texas on Saturday.

The Bears enter this matchup after an 85-79 win against Texas on Saturday. In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Horned Frogs secured an 81-67 victory over BYU. In the Bears' win, Jada Walker led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding three rebounds and three assists). Sedona Prince totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds and one assist for the Horned Frogs.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came against the Texas Longhorns, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Bears secured the 85-79 win on the road on December 30.

The Bears have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Baylor has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

The Bears have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

When the Horned Frogs beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 30 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's best win.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

The Bears have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

TCU has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (seven).

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 102) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball while allowing 55.3 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball) and have a +353 scoring differential overall.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +379 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (20th in college basketball).

