Wednesday's contest at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) going head to head against the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Baylor, who are favored by our model.

The Bears are coming off of an 85-79 win against Texas in their last game on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Bears won on Saturday 85-79 against Texas. The Horned Frogs enter this game on the heels of an 81-67 win against BYU on Saturday. In the win, Jada Walker led the Bears with 19 points. Sedona Prince scored 25 points in the Horned Frogs' victory, leading the team.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears beat the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in an 85-79 win on December 30, which was their best win of the season.

The Bears have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Baylor has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 90) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 91) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

When the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 30 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's best victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

TCU has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 103) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 55.3 per contest (40th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game, with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 53.4 per contest (20th in college basketball).

