The Baylor Bears (12-0) carry a 12-game winning streak into a home matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs' 80.5 points per game are 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.3 points, TCU is 14-0.

Baylor has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.5 points.

The 84.7 points per game the Bears put up are 31.3 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (53.4).

Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

TCU has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.

The Bears are making 48% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs allow to opponents (32.3%).

The Horned Frogs make 47.1% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

TCU Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court 12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court 12/30/2023 @ Texas W 85-79 Moody Center 1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion 1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Schedule