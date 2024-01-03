The Baylor Bears (12-0) carry a 12-game winning streak into a home contest versus the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0), winners of 14 straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.3 points, TCU is 14-0.

Baylor's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bears score 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).

Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

TCU is 14-0 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

This season the Bears are shooting 48.0% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule