How to Watch the Baylor vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (12-0) carry a 12-game winning streak into a home contest versus the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0), winners of 14 straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.3 points, TCU is 14-0.
- Baylor's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Bears score 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).
- Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
- TCU is 14-0 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
- This season the Bears are shooting 48.0% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.
- The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Bears allow.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|W 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
