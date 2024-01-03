The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a matchup with the Washington Capitals (18-11-6), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Capitals Moneyline Total
BetMGM -160 +135 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -152 +126 6.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends

  • Washington has played 14 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
  • In the 28 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-11 in those games.
  • The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
  • New Jersey is 10-8 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
  • Washington has won seven of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-4-1 2-8 4-5-1 6.7 3 3.2
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
5-4-1 3 3.2 5 18.5%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-3-3 4-6 4-6-0 6 2 2.7
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-3-3 2 2.7 6 24.0%
Record as ML Favorite 5-2
Record as ML Underdog 0-2
Puck Line Covers 2
Puck Line Losses 8
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 2-0
Record as ML Underdog 2-5
Puck Line Covers 4
Puck Line Losses 6
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-4-1 2-8 4-5-1 6.7 3 3.2
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
5-4-1 3 3.2 5 18.5%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-3-3 4-6 4-6-0 6 2 2.7
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-3-3 2 2.7 6 24.0%
Record as ML Favorite 5-2
Record as ML Underdog 0-2
Puck Line Covers 2
Puck Line Losses 8
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 2-0
Record as ML Underdog 2-5
Puck Line Covers 4
Puck Line Losses 6
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.