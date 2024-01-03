Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Capitals on January 3, 2024
Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes, Dylan Strome and others are available when the New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Devils vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (44 total points), having collected 15 goals and 29 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Jesper Bratt has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Tyler Toffoli's season total of 27 points has come from 15 goals and 12 assists.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Strome has recorded 13 goals and nine assists in 35 games for Washington, good for 22 points.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with eight goals and 14 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
