Houston vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) versus the Houston Cougars (9-3) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.
The Cougars lost their most recent matchup 79-71 against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 77, Houston 59
Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars picked up their signature win of the season on December 20 by claiming a 71-63 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Houston has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- Houston has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
Houston 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-63 at home over Rice (No. 99) on December 20
- 66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 145) on December 14
- 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 232) on November 10
- 106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 234) on November 19
- 86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 243) on December 8
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
- Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 43 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars put up 78.9 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +168 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14 points per game.
