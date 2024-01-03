The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) welcome in the Houston Cougars (9-3) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 27.5 more points per game (78.9) than the Wildcats allow (51.4).

Houston has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 51.4 points.

Kansas State is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.

The 77.9 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.0 more points than the Cougars give up (64.9).

Kansas State has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Houston is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Houston Schedule