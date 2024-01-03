Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (18-15) and the Chicago Bulls (15-20) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle as a player to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks defeated the Timberwolves on Monday, 112-106. Their leading scorer was Randle with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 39 9 0 0 0 2 OG Anunoby 17 6 1 2 0 3 Jalen Brunson 16 4 14 1 0 1

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls dropped their previous game to the 76ers, 110-97, on Tuesday. DeMar DeRozan was their high scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 16 4 3 0 0 0 Ayo Dosunmu 15 3 0 1 0 1 Coby White 14 4 3 2 0 0

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 24 points, 9.6 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, making 47.4% of shots from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson posts 25.6 points, 4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan gets the Bulls 22.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Coby White's averages on the season are 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Andre Drummond averages 7.1 points, 8.3 boards and 0.6 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Patrick Williams averages 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.5 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Alex Caruso averages 9.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan CHI 22 4.5 5.5 1.3 0.6 0.6 Jalen Brunson NY 27.9 4.7 7.4 1.1 0.5 2.5 Julius Randle NY 27.8 9.2 3.1 0.2 0.2 0.8 Coby White CHI 19.7 6.1 5.4 0.4 0.2 1.8 Andre Drummond CHI 9.7 11.9 0.5 1.6 0.9 0 Isaiah Hartenstein NY 7.3 9.6 2.8 1.4 1.5 0

