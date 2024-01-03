The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)
  • Pick OU: Under (228.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
  • The Heat's .455 ATS win percentage (15-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
  • As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it more often (52.9% of the time) than Miami (48.5%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 14-7, a better tally than the Heat have put up (5-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Offensively, the Lakers are putting up 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.7 points per contest on defense (16th-ranked).
  • With 43.6 boards per game, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, averaging 27.4 per game.
  • Los Angeles ranks 20th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.
  • While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Performance Insights

  • The Heat put up 113 points per game and allow 112, ranking them 21st in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.
  • On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). But it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.1 per game).
  • The Heat are 17th in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.
  • Miami commits 12.5 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.
  • In 2023-24 the Heat are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.