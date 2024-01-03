The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -11.5 234.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 21 times.

The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 236.3, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread.

Dallas has entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 15, or 71.4%, of those games.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 21 61.8% 118.3 227.1 118 233 234.3 Trail Blazers 8 25% 108.8 227.1 115 233 226.2

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.

Three of Mavericks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in road games (12-7-0) than it has at home (6-9-0).

The Mavericks score 118.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 115 the Trail Blazers give up.

Dallas is 15-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall when scoring more than 115 points.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 18-16 1-1 20-14 Trail Blazers 15-17 5-1 15-17

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Mavericks Trail Blazers 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 108.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 15-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 17-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 118 Points Allowed (PG) 115 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-9 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-13

