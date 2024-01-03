The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) will look to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on January 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 25th.

The 118.3 points per game the Mavericks record are just 3.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (115).

Dallas has a 17-3 record when scoring more than 115 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 120.7 points per game, compared to 116.4 per game away from home.

In home games, Dallas is allowing 0.4 fewer points per game (117.8) than on the road (118.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Mavericks have fared better when playing at home this season, making 15.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage away from home.

Mavericks Injuries