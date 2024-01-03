Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic and others are available when the Dallas Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -143)

Doncic has put up 33.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 9.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Doncic's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Kyrie Irving's 22.5 points per game are 1.0 point higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Irving's assist average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Irving's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Wednesday over/under.

