Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jerami Grant are two players to watch when the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) play at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks dropped their previous game to the Jazz, 127-90, on Monday. Luka Doncic was their high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 19 6 14 1 0 3 Jaden Hardy 17 3 1 0 0 5 Kyrie Irving 14 9 4 0 1 2

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 33.4 points, 8.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hardaway's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Kyrie Irving puts up 22.5 points, 4.2 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dereck Lively puts up 9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 72.8% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.3 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 29.2 7.1 8.3 1.1 0.7 3.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.9 4.2 2 0.7 0 2.8 Derrick Jones Jr. 12 3.8 1.2 1.3 0.8 1.2 Dante Exum 11.9 2.7 3.5 0.8 0.1 1.1 Grant Williams 6.2 4 1.7 0.8 0.9 1

