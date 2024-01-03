The Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) after winning eight home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Providence vs. Seton Hall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Seton Hall Moneyline FanDuel Providence (-6.5) 138.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Providence vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

Providence has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Friars' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Seton Hall has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Providence much higher (39th in the country) than the computer rankings do (57th).

The Friars were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Providence has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

