Rice vs. Tulane: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rice vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-8.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-8.5)
|162.5
|-375
|+290
Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Rice has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Tulane has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of nine out of the Green Wave's 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
