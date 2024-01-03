The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Rice has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Tulane has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of nine out of the Green Wave's 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.