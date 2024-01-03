The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Devlin Fieldhouse, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Owls are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 162.5.

Rice vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -8.5 162.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Rice's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 162.5 points in three of 12 outings.

The average over/under for Rice's outings this season is 147.6, 14.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Rice has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Tulane has been less successful against the spread than Rice this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 5-7-0 record of Rice.

Rice vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 6 60% 89.8 163.6 79.8 153.6 157.1 Rice 3 25% 73.8 163.6 73.8 153.6 154.3

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Green Wave's record against the spread in AAC play last season was 9-6-0.

The Owls put up six fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave give up to opponents (79.8).

Rice has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 79.8 points.

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 4-6-0 3-2 8-2-0 Rice 5-7-0 1-2 5-7-0

Rice vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Rice 12-3 Home Record 11-7 5-4 Away Record 6-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

