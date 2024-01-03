The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Fresno State matchup.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-15.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-15.5) 136.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

San Diego State has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Aztecs' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Fresno State is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Bulldogs' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 San Diego State is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (32nd in college basketball) than its computer ranking (34th).

The Aztecs were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +7000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

