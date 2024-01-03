The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at American Bank Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 56.2 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 55.1 the Islanders give up.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Houston Christian is 4-2.

Texas A&M-CC has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.2 points.

The Islanders score only 1.8 more points per game (66.3) than the Huskies allow (64.5).

Texas A&M-CC has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

When Houston Christian allows fewer than 66.3 points, it is 5-0.

The Islanders are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Huskies concede to opponents (39%).

The Huskies make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 4.4% more than the Islanders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.7 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Paige Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Mireia Aguado: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Violeta Verano: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Texas A&M-CC Schedule