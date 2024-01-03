The Texas Longhorns' (13-1) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns score an average of 92.0 points per game, 35.7 more points than the 56.3 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • Texas has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92.0 points.
  • The Red Raiders score 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns give up (56.6).
  • Texas Tech is 12-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.
  • Texas has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
  • This season the Red Raiders are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns give up.
  • The Longhorns make 52.1% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Bailey Maupin: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
  • Jasmine Shavers: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
  • Kilah Freelon: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG%
  • Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
  • Elina Arike: 5.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Tulsa L 66-58 Seabury Hall
12/21/2023 Oregon State L 77-65 Seabury Hall
12/30/2023 @ Houston W 79-71 Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 Texas - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas - United Supermarkets Arena
1/10/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.