The Texas Longhorns' (13-1) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score an average of 92.0 points per game, 35.7 more points than the 56.3 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

Texas has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92.0 points.

The Red Raiders score 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns give up (56.6).

Texas Tech is 12-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.

Texas has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

This season the Red Raiders are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns make 52.1% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Jasmine Shavers: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Kilah Freelon: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Elina Arike: 5.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

