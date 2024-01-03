How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns' (13-1) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns score an average of 92.0 points per game, 35.7 more points than the 56.3 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- Texas has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
- Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92.0 points.
- The Red Raiders score 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns give up (56.6).
- Texas Tech is 12-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.
- Texas has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
- This season the Red Raiders are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns make 52.1% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Jasmine Shavers: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Elina Arike: 5.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Tulsa
|L 66-58
|Seabury Hall
|12/21/2023
|Oregon State
|L 77-65
|Seabury Hall
|12/30/2023
|@ Houston
|W 79-71
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|Texas
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|Kansas
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
