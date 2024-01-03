The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) battle the Texas Longhorns (13-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in Big 12 play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns put up 35.7 more points per game (92) than the Red Raiders give up (56.3).

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Texas is 13-1.

Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92 points.

The Red Raiders put up 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns give up (56.6).

Texas Tech is 12-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.

When Texas gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 11-0.

The Red Raiders are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.8%).

The Longhorns shoot 52.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Red Raiders concede.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule