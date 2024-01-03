The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Villanova has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Wildcats' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Xavier has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, five out of the Musketeers' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Villanova is 21st-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 27th-biggest change this season, falling from +3000 at the beginning to +5000.

Villanova has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have decreased from +4500 at the start of the season to +14000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

Xavier has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

