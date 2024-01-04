How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.
- The Wildcats score 92.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 68.8 the Buffaloes give up.
- Arizona has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
- This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 149th.
- The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Colorado is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last season, making 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip in road games.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado scored 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes conceded 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.5).
- Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
