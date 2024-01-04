The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.

The Wildcats score 92.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 68.8 the Buffaloes give up.

Arizona has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 149th.

The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Colorado is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).

When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).

When it comes to total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last season, making 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip in road games.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado scored 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes conceded 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.5).

Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule