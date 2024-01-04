Will Craig Smith light the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Smith has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:26 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:18 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:59 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

