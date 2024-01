As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (12 matches), No. 63-ranked Yulia Putintseva and No. 93 Nao Hibino will be clashing on the court at Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, Australia.

Check out the latest odds for the entire Hobart International field at BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hobart International Info

Tournament: Hobart International

Hobart International Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: January 5

January 5 TV:

Venue: Domain Tennis Centre

Domain Tennis Centre Location: Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Hobart International Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Kayla Day vs. Viktoriya Tomova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 PM ET - - Yanina Wickmayer vs. Hao-Ching Chan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 PM ET - - Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 PM ET Osorio Serrano (-160) Burrage (+115) Nadia Podoroska vs. Elysia Bolton Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:15 PM ET Podoroska (-2000) Bolton (+700) Magdalena Frech vs. Amarni Banks Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:15 PM ET Frech (-800) Banks (+425) Kimberly Birrell vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:15 PM ET Cristian (-155) Birrell (+110) Diana Shnaider vs. Yue Yuan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 PM ET Shnaider (-160) Yuan (+115) Yulia Putintseva vs. Nao Hibino Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 PM ET Putintseva (-275) Hibino (+190) Alana Parnaby vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 PM ET Fruhvirtova (-5000) Parnaby (+950) Xiyu Wang vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 PM ET - - Alexandra Bozovic vs. Viktorija Golubic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 PM ET Golubic (-2000) Bozovic (+675) Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Tamara Zidansek Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 PM ET Schmiedlova (-175) Zidansek (+125)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.